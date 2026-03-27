Announcing the First Leg of the US Activation Tour!
It's Time To Get Back on the Road!
Friends,
I am stoked to announce the first leg of my US Activation Tour!
Phoenix, AZ - Friday May 1st (with Larken and Amanda Rose)
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Denver, CO - Wednesday May 13th
Albuquerque, New Mexico - Thursday May 14th
Sedona, AZ - Friday May 15th
San Francisco, CA - Tuesday 19th
Portland, OR - Friday 22nd
Salt Lake City, UT - Monday 25th
My first tour in 5 years will be focused on diving deeper than ever into the need for Exit and Build strategy as the US faces war, increased militarization and surveillance, and the near completion of the Technocratic State. I will be sharing details of my own person liberation story, my research from the Pyramid of Power, and, most importantly, why politics can’t save us but community can.
I am looking for volunteers to help coordinate the events in ABQ and SLC. Please reach out to me if interested.
Stay tuned for more details. Thanks for the support!
Derrick Broze's Journalism is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Right on Derrick...I'll look forward to seeing you at one of those events
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