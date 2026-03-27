Friends,

I am stoked to announce the first leg of my US Activation Tour!



Phoenix, AZ - Friday May 1st (with Larken and Amanda Rose)

Denver, CO - Wednesday May 13th

Albuquerque, New Mexico - Thursday May 14th

Sedona, AZ - Friday May 15th

San Francisco, CA - Tuesday 19th

Portland, OR - Friday 22nd

Salt Lake City, UT - Monday 25th



My first tour in 5 years will be focused on diving deeper than ever into the need for Exit and Build strategy as the US faces war, increased militarization and surveillance, and the near completion of the Technocratic State. I will be sharing details of my own person liberation story, my research from the Pyramid of Power, and, most importantly, why politics can’t save us but community can.

I am looking for volunteers to help coordinate the events in ABQ and SLC. Please reach out to me if interested.

Stay tuned for more details. Thanks for the support!