Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

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The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
11m

Right on Derrick...I'll look forward to seeing you at one of those events

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The Duke Report™️'s avatar
The Duke Report™️
44m

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