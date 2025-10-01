Announcing the 5-Week Exit and Build Giveaway!

Derrick Broze is starting his latest effort to promote Exit and Build strategy by giving away copies of his book How to Opt Out of the Technocratic State!

Are you exiting the matrix? Building the parallel systems of the future?

Send us a 2-3 minute video documenting how you are practicing Exit and Build strategy and win a book!

We will be giving away 5 copies of the book over the coming 5 weeks.

Send your video submission to intothelight at protonmail dot com with the subject “Exit and Build Giveaway”

Learn more about Exit and Build strategy with the 45-Day Exit and Build Challenge: https://theconsciousresistance.com/exb