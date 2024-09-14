If You Believe Voting is the Answer, or You're Apathetic - This is the Challenge for You!

Friends,

﻿Most of you know by now that I am not a voting man. No, I don't believe we can change the world for the better through voting, depending on government, and waiting for politicians to save us.

﻿Of course, you may also know that I ran for Mayor of Houston, twice, in an attempt to reach the people in my hometown. This is because although I don't believe lasting change can come from government, I do believe it is important we focus our energies on our local community.

﻿I believe localization, decentralization, individual liberty, self and community reliance are absolutely essential to our thriving in the face of the growing Technocratic State.

﻿In fact, in my 2020 book, How to Opt Out of the Technocratic State, I outlined my strategy of localizing, decentralizing, and opting out of the coming slavery systems. I also talked about focusing your energy on building parallel systems.

﻿I call this Exit and Build.

﻿Personally, I think Exit and Build is one of the only realistic, long term strategies that the vast majority of people are capable of participating in.

But, I've noticed there's many misconceptions of what this strategy is, and what it isn't.

﻿First, it's not about moving to Mexico (though that COULD be a part of the strategy). It's also not about "running away" or "giving up" or being "black pilled".

﻿And, it's also not about assuming parallel systems will be left alone forever.

﻿These are all false statements I've heard on social media in recent weeks.

﻿No, Exit and Build is about making efforts to live in line with your values and principles. It's also about rejecting systems that will not lead to privacy and liberty.

﻿One more thing: Yes, if you are a voter you can ALSO focus on Exit and Build strategy. In fact, if you must vote, I highly encourage you to also Exit and Build, rather than assuming voting alone will solve your problems.

﻿As you can see, this is a big topic, and one I can speak about from direct experience.

﻿**This is why I am launching the 45-Day Exit and Build Challenge starting next Friday, September 20th. **

﻿For 7 Friday's in a row, I will break down the Exit and Build strategy from a holistic perspective.

﻿Here's an outline of each week:

Week 1: Food

Week 2: Money

Week 3: Technology

Week 4: Land

Week 5: Education & Knowledge

Week 6: Mindset & Habits

Week 7: Thinking Holistically

﻿I hope every single one of you will participate, but I especially hope those who feel like all is hopeless, AND those who thinking voting is essential will tune in to every week of the challenge.

﻿I look forward to diving deep into this concept with each of you. In the mean time, if you want to learn more before the challenge, read or listen to How To here. ﻿