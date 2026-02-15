Friends,

This May/June Miriam and I are going on a speaking/book/music tour for the first time since 2021.

I will be sharing about the growth of the Technocratic Stars since COVID1984 and why Exit and Build strategy is more important than ever.

We are only planning to visit 10-15 cities in the United States. We’ve got a few places in mind already and we are looking for more volunteers to help us coordinate the events, find venues, promote locally and help us make it a big success.

If you are interested in helping us make this happen please respond to this post or email me ASAP with the subject “Activation Tour”.

BTW if you missed my original US Activation Tour in 2021 or the Mexico tour in 2022 learn more here.

Cant wait to get back on the road and see you beautiful people!