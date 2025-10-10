Announcing the 10 Week Opt-Out Challenge!

Friends,



I am so excited to announce the latest development in my partnership with Civl - the 10 week Opt-Out Challenge!

In Case You Missed It, Civl is a streaming platform and podcasting network dedicated to upgrading human civilization. We have partnered for the release of the two part conclusion of The Pyramid of Power. Also, as of September 15th, Civl is also sponsoring my podcast, The Conscious Resistance Live.

Now, we are partnering together for the 10 Week Opt-Out Challenge starting next Wednesday, October 15th!

Over 10 weeks, myself and John Bush will break down the different elements of Exit and Build strategy and share how to Opt Out of the incoming Technocratic State.

John and I will alternate every week, highlighting solutions based on our expertise and experience.



Here’s what webinars look like:

October 15 - Exit and Build: Opting Out of the Technocratic State – Week 1 Theme: Exit and Build 101 + Mindset Unpack the strategy against the rising Technocratic State.

October 29, 2025: Exit and Build – Week 2 Theme: Unbanking - Why It’s Essential to Thrive

Nov. 12, 2025: Exit and Build – Week 3Theme: Opting Out of Big Tech Ditch surveillance giants forever.

Nov. 26, 2025: Exit and Build – Week 4 Theme: Food - Reconnecting to Your Local Farmers Secure clean food without IDs or status checks

December 10, 2025: Exit and Build – Week 5 (Finale) Theme: Land + Travel Claim land access to defy “own nothing and be happy.” Weigh nomadic perks (multi-passports) against rooted stability amid travel crackdowns.

This is going to be the deepest dive I’ve ever done on my book How to Opt Out of the Technocratic State and Exit and Build strategy!

If you’re interested, please sign up for an annual subscription on Civl here: https://watch.civl.com/pages/optout

Use code TCR20 for a 20% discount on the subscription!