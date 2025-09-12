Friends,



In early August I announced that I was partnering with the streaming network and podcasting platform Civl for the release of the two part conclusion of my 17-part docuseries, The Pyramid of Power.

I am thrilled for this collaboration because Civl and I share the mission of elevating human liberty and respect.

Thankfully, the release of volume 1 of Chapter 17 was extremely well received by Civl's audience and team.

Due to the success of that release we have decided to further our collaboration. Starting on Monday September 15th I am returning to weekly podcasting with The Conscious Resistance Live!

﻿

﻿The show will be similar to my previous format - ﻿a true crime show for freedom lovers which challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing. I will continue to cover current events outside of establishment narratives with original research, subversive perspectives, and opportunities to Exit and Build a freer world.

With the support of Civl I will be working to upgrade my show as I bring you the hard hitting investigative journalism you've come to expect from me.

In addition to the weekly live podcast, Civl and I will soon be partnering on monthly short films covering a wide range of important topics. We will continue to uncover the corruption in our current systems while advocating for building parallel systems based on individual liberty and human respect.



We will also be creating master classes and skillshares based on my books and message of Exit and Build.

If you want to be the first to see Volume 2 of The Pyramid of Power conclusion AND gain access to exclusive masterclasses, skillshares, and films I will be producing exclusively for Civl, please sign up for an annual subscription on Civl.

﻿

﻿Use code TCR20 for a 20% discount on the subscription!﻿

Thanks for the support.