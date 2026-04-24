Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

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eileen's avatar
eileen
12m

There is no excuse to torture these beagles. We need to stop this now. Appreciate your journalism.

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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
29m

horrible! Thank you for covering this. Is there a petition to Kennedy calling for action?

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