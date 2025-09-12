Some thoughts now that the alleged suspect has been brought into custody:
Derrick Broze's Journalism is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
While I truly do suspect that the Charlie Kirk assassination is part of a larger operation designed to foment chaos and division within the U.S. (Operation Gladio style), I am also praying and hoping cooler heads will prevail.
Rather than listening to the provocateurs calling for more violence or using this as an excuse to score political points against the "other side", I pray people will instead opt to use this moment as an opportunity to come together. To cool down the rhetoric and the hate.
To be clear, I am not attempting to diminish the reality that both sides of the American corporate parties have authoritarian tendencies. This is a reality we cannot ignore.
The Democrats wanted to round up and force vaccinate people during COVID1984. They also have a problem with free speech. The Republicans have their own nationalist authoritarian streak as well, as we are seeing with Trump. And they are willing to silence speech when it suits them too.
Both sides also play into the trap of labeling their "political enemies" as extremists or domestic terrorists. I've been warning for years that this dangerous rhetoric only adds fuel to the fire and gives the state the push it needs to use such labels against the broader population. It needs to end before its too late.
So while I do fear what's coming up next I am also doing my part to hold space for rational, clear headed yet honest discussions. I pray you do the same.
Derrick Broze's Journalism is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Praying with you. 🙌❤️
May we DROP the labels, the illusions of division.
This all brings me back to 2013- in my yoga training, we had this beautiful practice with all people in my class.
There was this inner and outer circle of people. We all faced eachother. Only one of the circles moved so we can look each other in the eye. Get a chance with each person.
With each pause, facing each person, our instructor, facilitator read aloud- this person has experienced suffering just like me. They have hurt just as I have and more that was similar. I can’t remember the exact wording but it was a powerful and really beautiful human connection exercise that I will never forget. It helped me see so deeply into another soul, another human and realize how we are so connected. ❤️
Covid 1984? Ha that was a good giggle. Never heard that one.
Not the first time the left has baited conservatives into violence or civil war, use your words to win against evil.