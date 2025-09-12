Some thoughts now that the alleged suspect has been brought into custody:

While I truly do suspect that the Charlie Kirk assassination is part of a larger operation designed to foment chaos and division within the U.S. (Operation Gladio style), I am also praying and hoping cooler heads will prevail.

Rather than listening to the provocateurs calling for more violence or using this as an excuse to score political points against the "other side", I pray people will instead opt to use this moment as an opportunity to come together. To cool down the rhetoric and the hate.

To be clear, I am not attempting to diminish the reality that both sides of the American corporate parties have authoritarian tendencies. This is a reality we cannot ignore.

The Democrats wanted to round up and force vaccinate people during COVID1984. They also have a problem with free speech. The Republicans have their own nationalist authoritarian streak as well, as we are seeing with Trump. And they are willing to silence speech when it suits them too.

Both sides also play into the trap of labeling their "political enemies" as extremists or domestic terrorists. I've been warning for years that this dangerous rhetoric only adds fuel to the fire and gives the state the push it needs to use such labels against the broader population. It needs to end before its too late.

So while I do fear what's coming up next I am also doing my part to hold space for rational, clear headed yet honest discussions. I pray you do the same.