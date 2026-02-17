Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

A Parallel, Non-AA Path to Recovery and Healing Trauma - Derrick Broze (The People's Reset 2026)

Derrick Broze's avatar
Derrick Broze
Feb 17, 2026

On January 30th, 2026, Derrick Broze spoke in Morelia, Mexico for The People’s Reset under the theme “Agorism & Parallel Networks”.

Derrick shared about his story of dealing with mental health issues, drug addiction, battling self-harm, and body image struggles. Most importantly, he shares how he overcame these challenges by using a non-traditional path that eschews the “addiction as a disease” model promoted by AA and other 12 step programs. Finally, he makes the case that until the “freedom movement” learns to tackle such overwhelming and difficult ailments as addiction - particularly within our own families and movements - we will not be truly free.

Pick up a copy of Derrick’s memoir: https://amanofmyword.com

Follow his journalism: https://theconsciousresistance.com

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Derrick Broze · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture