A Parallel, Non-AA Path to Recovery and Healing Trauma - Derrick Broze (The People's Reset 2026)

On January 30th, 2026, Derrick Broze spoke in Morelia, Mexico for The People’s Reset under the theme “Agorism & Parallel Networks”.

Derrick shared about his story of dealing with mental health issues, drug addiction, battling self-harm, and body image struggles. Most importantly, he shares how he overcame these challenges by using a non-traditional path that eschews the “addiction as a disease” model promoted by AA and other 12 step programs. Finally, he makes the case that until the “freedom movement” learns to tackle such overwhelming and difficult ailments as addiction - particularly within our own families and movements - we will not be truly free.

Pick up a copy of Derrick’s memoir: https://amanofmyword.com

Follow his journalism: https://theconsciousresistance.com