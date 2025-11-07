Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

A Message of Hope & Unity from Mike Love

Derrick Broze's avatar
Derrick Broze
Nov 07, 2025

During the Thrive Alive Vegan Fest, journalist Derrick Broze asked musician Mike Love to share a message of hope for those overwhelmed by the state of the world.

Listen to Mike Love’s Music: https://mikelovemusic.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Derrick Broze
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture