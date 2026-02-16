Derrick Broze's Journalism

A Man of My Word, Episode 5: How Hitting Rock Bottom Woke Me Up

Feb 16, 2026

In episode 5 of this new podcast, Derrick will share about how his experiences with drug addiction, depression, self-harm, and prison directly led to his “waking up” experience.

In this new limited series podcast, journalist Derrick Broze breaks down his latest book, A Man of My Word: How I Overcame Addiction, Depression, and Mental & Physical Prisons. Over six weeks, Derrick will discuss addiction, mental health struggles, body image and weight issues, borderline personality disorder, the criminal justice and prison system, the Drug War, the importance of forgiveness, and how hitting rock bottom woke him up.

Pick up your copy of A Man of My Word: https://amanofmyword.com

