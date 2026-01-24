Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

A Man of My Word, Episode 3: Thriving Inside the Injustice System

Derrick Broze's avatar
Derrick Broze
Jan 24, 2026

In episode 3 of this new podcast, Derrick will discuss his experience with the criminal justice system in the United States, as well as the probation and parole system. He will also share about being a survivor of the Drug War.

In this new limited series podcast, journalist Derrick Broze breaks down his latest book, A Man of My Word: How I Overcame Addiction, Depression, and Mental & Physical Prisons. Over six weeks, Derrick will discuss addiction, mental health struggles, body image and weight issues, borderline personality disorder, the criminal justice and prison system, the Drug War, the importance of forgiveness, and how hitting rock bottom woke him up.

Pick up your copy of A Man of My Word: https://amanofmyword.com

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Derrick Broze · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture