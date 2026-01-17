A Man of My Word, Episode 2: Finding Self-Worth After a Lifetime of Self-Hate

In episode 2 of this new podcast, Derrick will discuss his personal mental health struggles, battling body image issues and depression by cutting and drug use. He will also discuss how he believed he was a sociopath for a period of time.

In this new limited series podcast, journalist Derrick Broze breaks down his latest book, A Man of My Word: How I Overcame Addiction, Depression, and Mental & Physical Prisons. Over six weeks, Derrick will discuss addiction, mental health struggles, body image and weight issues, borderline personality disorder, the criminal justice and prison system, the Drug War, the importance of forgiveness, and how hitting rock bottom woke him up.

