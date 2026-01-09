A Man of My Word, Episode 1: My Experience Battling Drug Addiction

In this new limited series podcast, journalist Derrick Broze breaks down his latest book, A Man of My Word: How I Overcame Addiction, Depression, and Mental & Physical Prisons. Over six weeks, Derrick will discuss addiction, mental health struggles, body image and weight issues, borderline personality disorder, the criminal justice and prison system, the Drug War, the importance of forgiveness, and how hitting rock bottom woke him up.

Follow the A Man of My Word podcast on The Conscious Resistance Network: https://theconsciousresistance.com

Pick up your copy of A Man of My Word: https://amanofmyword.com