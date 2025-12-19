Sometime between January and March 2005 at my apartment where I became hooked on meth. That’s me in the red bandanna.

Friends,

My new memoir comes out on Monday!

A Man of My Word: How I Overcame Addiction, Depression, and Mental & Physical Prisons tells my story of struggling with self-worth, mental health issues, drug and alcohol addiction, and a streak of criminal activity.

There are so many stories that happened to me from 2003-2012 that I share in the book. Here’s a few of them:

The Agony of a Tylenol Suicide Attempt: Driven by an inexplicable, intense grief and the realization that I was the “architect of my own agony,” I attempted to end my life by swallowing dozens of Extra Strength Tylenol tablets. Rather than finding a quick exit, I spent a miserable night feeling heavy, limp, and weak, eventually suffering through hours of vomiting while my best friend expressed frustration at my “stupidity”.

Ten Hits of Acid and Psychotic Break: While on a ten-hit acid trip with my fourteen-year-old stepbrother, I suffered a hallucinatory collapse in a mall parking lot. Convinced I was trapped in a time loop for years, I saw visions of myself as a skeletal homeless man. This terrifying “hall of mirrors” experience served as a grim warning of my future and briefly motivated me to throw away $1,200 worth of meth.

The “Machine-Gun” Heartbeat of 50/50 Lines: During the height of my drug dealing, I frequently violated the rule of “not getting high on your own supply” by snorting six-inch lines of “50/50,” a volatile mix of cocaine and crystal meth. On my final night in my apartment, after snorting massive amounts of the mixture, my heart began pounding against my chest with a rhythm that sounded like “the rapid fire of a machine gun”. Lying alone in an empty room, I was gripped by the terrifying realization that I might be overdosing and pushing my heart past its limits, yet I felt powerless to change my trajectory.

Detox in the Closet Under the Stairs: To escape the “sickening sounds” of my roommates smoking crack, I isolated myself in a small storage closet under the stairs. I spent days curled in the fetal position, using high doses of acid while listening to Pink Floyd. This helped facilitate deep introspection and I eventually emerged with the willpower to stay sober from meth for the first time in months.

Comforting a Dying Stranger on the Highway: After getting sober and finishing my parole sentence I took a three month cross country bicycle tour. At the end of the tour, on the way back to Houston, I witnessed a horrific car accident where a driver was ejected from his vehicle. I ran to the man and wrapped him in my sleeping bag as he died, an experience that reinforced my resolve to live in the service of others and treat every moment as fragile and precious.

Learn more about the book here: https://amanofmyword.com