After more than a week of my funds being held hostage, and Wise demanding I jump through various hoops, they shut down my account completely.

However, they did agree to send my funds to a family member. Next step, figuring out another temporary alternative solution for receiving funds from banks and credit cards (while continuing to encourage my supporters to embrace Monero!)

Thanks for the support while I was dealing with this!

Interestingly, in my book, How to Opt Out of the Technocratic State, I discuss alternative options to traditional banks, including Wise and PayPal. I mention that these are only temporary solutions and should not be relied upon. My situation is exactly why.

Here's the relevant section from How To:

Firstly, this is absolutely not an endorsement of PayPal, their investors, or any similar companies. This company has already shown its willingness to ban certain accounts or deny services based on political beliefs or unpopular opinions. Quite simply, this is a half-step, an intermediary move on your way totally out of the banking system.

With that said, in North America you can use a PayPal account to transfer funds between individuals without a bank account. You can also order a PayPal debit card that allows you to pull money out of an ATM or spend it straight from your account. In the same way you connect your accounts to your bank, you can do something similar with PayPal or an analogous site. As of late 2022, companies

offering similar services include Wise and Revolut. I do not endorse these companies. I am simply acknowledging them as options.

Once again, the caveat is that this should not be seen as a final step. PayPal and their services are still under the same banking and debt system (via Mastercard) as the traditional banks.