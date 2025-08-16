Twenty years ago this month I was living in a crack/meth house, sleeping in a storage closet under the stairs. I was not happy so I spent my days tripping on acid listening to Pink Floyd searching for a way out.

A few weeks later I would find the strength to leave and go back to my Mom's house asking her to let me come home so I could get my shit together. I got sober off meth with Cannabis and my own willpower.

Unfortunately, a couple months later, I needed money and decided to go back to selling meth. I figured I'd do "one last deal", pay some debts, and move on with my life. I never had the chance because I ended up getting arrested 2 weeks before I turned 21.

How I got to this point and what happened after is the focus of my soon to be released memoir. I can't wait to share it with you.