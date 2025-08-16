Twenty years ago this month I was living in a crack/meth house, sleeping in a storage closet under the stairs. I was not happy so I spent my days tripping on acid listening to Pink Floyd searching for a way out.
A few weeks later I would find the strength to leave and go back to my Mom's house asking her to let me come home so I could get my shit together. I got sober off meth with Cannabis and my own willpower.
Unfortunately, a couple months later, I needed money and decided to go back to selling meth. I figured I'd do "one last deal", pay some debts, and move on with my life. I never had the chance because I ended up getting arrested 2 weeks before I turned 21.
How I got to this point and what happened after is the focus of my soon to be released memoir. I can't wait to share it with you.
Well done lad. One day a time, do what’s in front of you, do not listen to the “thoughts” about yourself or others. Anger is the enemy, escaping to the imagination, is not the door to freedom, it’s the road of devastation. Been there seen too much. Love is all you need. Best wishes from Australia
You killed the Demon with the Armor of God which is our protection because Satan is always lurking. I can't imagine that level of addiction but have seen it in my family up close. God saved your life so you can help others.